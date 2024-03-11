iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,314 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,314 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 64.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

