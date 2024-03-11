iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,537 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

