iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.