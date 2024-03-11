iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677,359 shares of company stock worth $422,782,644 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

