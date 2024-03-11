iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after buying an additional 396,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

