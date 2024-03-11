IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of IDYA opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

