Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.15.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

