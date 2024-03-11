Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.56. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

