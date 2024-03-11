InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in InMode by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

