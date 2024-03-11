Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 536.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August



The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

