Insider Buying: SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Buys $356,290.64 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.