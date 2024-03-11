Insider Buying: SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Buys $356,290.64 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
