Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BWA opened at $32.04 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 348,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

About BorgWarner



BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

