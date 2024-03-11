Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Director Sells $239,039.50 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

