Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

