Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Director Sells $256,785.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $173.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

