Insider Selling: FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CAO Sells 2,794 Shares of Stock

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $294.03 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

