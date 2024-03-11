Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $680,400.16 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

