Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $231,623.04 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

