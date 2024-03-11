Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $231,623.04 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
