Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $75.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

