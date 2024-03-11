Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Director Sells $15,710,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, December 14th, Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

