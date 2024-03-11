Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 36,319 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $292,794.97.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

