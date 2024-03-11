Insider Selling: Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Insider Sells $280,353.77 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SRE opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

