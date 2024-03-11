Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.