Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 745 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $107.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

