Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

