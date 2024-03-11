Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 107,241 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.84 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

