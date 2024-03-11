Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $185.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

