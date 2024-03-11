Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 215 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

