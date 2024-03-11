Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

