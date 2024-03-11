Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

