Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,685 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

