Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $223.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

