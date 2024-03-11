Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.