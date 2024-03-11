Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 12,282 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 320,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

