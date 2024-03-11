Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 12,820 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0721 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

