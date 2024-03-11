Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

