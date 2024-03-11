Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 311,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

