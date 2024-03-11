Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 8,053 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 589,252 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

