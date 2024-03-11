Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.19% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUND. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1286 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

