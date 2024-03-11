Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 237 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

