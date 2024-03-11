Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

