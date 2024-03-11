Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 279 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $102.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.