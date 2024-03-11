Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

