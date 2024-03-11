Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $138.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

