International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $186.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $195.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

