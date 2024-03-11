International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 13,760 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
International Seaways Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:INSW opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
