Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

Several research analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.19 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.74%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

