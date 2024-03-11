Invesco Ltd. Buys 8,996 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Medifast worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

MED opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

