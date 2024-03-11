Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sigma Lithium worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 7.5 %

SGML stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.33. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

