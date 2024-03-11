Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 29.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 787,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

